Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 270,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after buying an additional 224,845 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,365,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock worth $7,302,649. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.05. 1,123,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,600. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $116.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

