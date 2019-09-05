Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.77. 1,063,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,421. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

