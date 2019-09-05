Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.50. 1,788,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,698. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.99 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In other news, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $437,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

