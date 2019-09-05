Robert George Hennemuth Sells 37,544 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $3,137,176.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hexcel stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,698. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,031,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,958,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,826,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

