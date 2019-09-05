RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.99

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.99 and last traded at $93.99, with a volume of 11733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. RLI had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.79 per share, with a total value of $90,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in RLI by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in RLI by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in RLI by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

