Reviewing Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 16.05% 4.48% 2.51% Urstadt Biddle Properties 25.80% 8.96% 3.42%

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $954.51 million 11.15 $156.12 million $4.77 23.05 Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.35 million 6.39 $37.46 million $1.47 14.76

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Camden Property Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 8 8 0 2.50 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $101.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.69%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America, ranking #24.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.