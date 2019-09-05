Refereum (RFR) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Refereum has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $250,719.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, DDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00212827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.01235371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00087536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,078,017,187 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Cobinhood, OKEx, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

