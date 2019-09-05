Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 6,968 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $122,218.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 77,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,385. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.47.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after acquiring an additional 704,587 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,490,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,571,000 after acquiring an additional 417,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.
