Raymond James Reiterates “C$64.00” Price Target for goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy (TSE:GSY) has been given a C$64.00 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. TD Securities upped their price target on goeasy from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on goeasy from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.67.

Shares of TSE GSY traded up C$2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.76. 32,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,034. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$30.42 and a 52-week high of C$59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.28 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$172,598.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,077,254.49. Also, Director David Ingram sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total value of C$641,210.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,701 shares in the company, valued at C$22,477,497.11.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

