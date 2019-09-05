RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Plans Annual Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.472 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

RANJY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 3,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $30.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

