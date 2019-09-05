Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.52, approximately 1,763,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,066,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.