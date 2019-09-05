Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells $169,124.82 in Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director John R. Harding sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $169,124.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QRVO traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 1,077,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,141. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after buying an additional 122,684 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

