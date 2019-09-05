PWR Coin (PWR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 223% higher against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $4.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00764168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00233737 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003622 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010998 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.