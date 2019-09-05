PutinCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $419.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. PutinCoin has a market cap of $258,848.00 and approximately $419.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001896 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00148922 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,691.01 or 1.00868912 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002805 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000434 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 814,423,861 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.