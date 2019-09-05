Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 687 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $89.73. 69,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,390. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.