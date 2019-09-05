Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,493,205 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 56.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,144,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $25,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,698. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De purchased 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,512 shares of company stock worth $130,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

