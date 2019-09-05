Prudential Financial Inc. Has $25.68 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.09% of Medpace worth $25,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $82.61. 106,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

