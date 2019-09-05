Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.15 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,226 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Kohl’s worth $22,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,293,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,900,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 772,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.33. 353,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

