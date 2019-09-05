Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 65,810 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 537.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.1% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

BIO traded up $6.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.99. 5,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,361. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.05 and a twelve month high of $345.50. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $992,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.