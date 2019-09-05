Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 194.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,327 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Tripadvisor worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.1% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $162,865,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,388 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $129,861,000 after buying an additional 211,386 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 881.8% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,796,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,763,000 after buying an additional 317,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,719 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,522,000 after buying an additional 130,224 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $38.21. 509,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,403. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at $30,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

