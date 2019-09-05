Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Twitter worth $23,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 23,135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 352,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 162,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $406,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,443 shares of company stock worth $5,187,786 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $44.97. 12,996,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,892,686. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra raised Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

