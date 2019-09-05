Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Insider Purchases $1,217,891.36 in Stock

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) insider Velan Capital, L.P. purchased 277,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $1,217,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Velan Capital, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Velan Capital, L.P. purchased 130,826 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $563,860.06.

On Monday, August 26th, Velan Capital, L.P. purchased 204,056 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $879,481.36.

NASDAQ:PGNX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 789,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.78. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.17% and a negative net margin of 339.86%. Research analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNX. Creative Planning lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price target on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

