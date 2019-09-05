Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,469,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,474 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,252.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 824,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 789,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,688,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,761,000 after acquiring an additional 785,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,835 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 310,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. 1,059,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,659. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

