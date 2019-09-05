Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.19

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.19 and last traded at C$18.18, with a volume of 340822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.70.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Quartermain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.36, for a total value of C$408,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,273,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,186,509.93. Also, Senior Officer Tom Yip sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.05, for a total transaction of C$308,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$937,750. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,624.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.