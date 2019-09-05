Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $40.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Premier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,009. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. Premier has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.69 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $377,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,065 shares of company stock worth $370,969. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Premier by 980.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Premier by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

