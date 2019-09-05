PRASM (PSM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded down 76.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, PRASM has traded down 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. PRASM has a market capitalization of $176,586.00 and $10.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRASM token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00302428 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006766 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PRASM Profile

PRASM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRASM’s official website is prasm.io

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

