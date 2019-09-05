PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $1.83 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $540.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,581.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.01651969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.98 or 0.02754086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00619256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00717879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00066248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00425842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008854 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,688,565 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

