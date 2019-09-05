Polis Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Polis has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $12,682.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00006321 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

