Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $695,590.00 and $687.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00753168 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003005 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 436,449,599 coins and its circulating supply is 411,189,163 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

