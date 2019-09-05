Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 4,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,839. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

