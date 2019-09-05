PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PKO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 92,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,219. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $28.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

