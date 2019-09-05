PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.25.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

