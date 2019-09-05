Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PZC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 1,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,226. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

