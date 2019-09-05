Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PCK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,559. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

