Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Acquires £25,250 in Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider John Lewis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £25,250 ($32,993.60).

Shares of Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. The company has a market cap of $374.23 million and a PE ratio of 11.93. Photo-Me International plc has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 4.73 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $3.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

Separately, FinnCap decreased their target price on Photo-Me International from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

