Phore Price Up 29.1% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $30,004.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,496,312 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

