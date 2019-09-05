Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Phoenix Global Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.37.
About Phoenix Global Resources
