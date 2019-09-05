Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Phoenix Global Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.37.

About Phoenix Global Resources

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

