Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $2.82 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $83,454.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001842 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00146937 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,686.25 or 1.00266163 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003771 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000494 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000412 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

