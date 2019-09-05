Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT remained flat at $$1.20 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performant Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Performant Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Performant Financial by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 429,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

