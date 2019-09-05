Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRO. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 241.25 ($3.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a PE ratio of -15.46. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 237 ($3.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.75.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

