Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities lowered shares of IG Group to an add rating and set a GBX 657 ($8.58) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price (down previously from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 697 ($9.11).

IGG stock opened at GBX 547.80 ($7.16) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 558.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 551.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 916.50 ($11.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £169,076.25 ($220,928.07).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

