PayCoin (XPY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a total market cap of $73,099.00 and $76.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayCoin has traded down 51.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayCoin alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000296 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000119 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin . PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com . PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.