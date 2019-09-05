PAWS Fund Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $33,347.00 and approximately $365.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00214592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.01234814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund . The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.