Patientory (PTOY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,194.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Patientory has a total market cap of $710,003.00 and $2,194.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patientory has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00213621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.01236900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, LATOKEN, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

