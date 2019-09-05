Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $167,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 129.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.94. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,757,522.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,121.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $2,367,703.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,449 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

