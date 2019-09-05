Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,015 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,015 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Vericel worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vericel by 92.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 214,754 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $7,572,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $11,364,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Vericel by 29.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $273,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $890,450. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCEL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 329,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Vericel Corp has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.86 and a beta of 2.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Vericel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

