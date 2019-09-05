Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,437,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,443,000 after purchasing an additional 434,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,998,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,338,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,641,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. 1,576,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,709. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

