Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,133 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.87. 188,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,877. The company has a market cap of $742.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.98. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

