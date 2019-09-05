Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of MicroStrategy worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 53.8% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 62,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $59,082,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,262.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 0.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $152.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.19.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

