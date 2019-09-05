Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,979 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,131,000 after buying an additional 420,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,767,000 after buying an additional 597,017 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,362,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,547,000 after buying an additional 645,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 301.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after buying an additional 1,425,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,975,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,872. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.